MANILA, Philippines – Vlogger Dani Barretto and businessman Xavi Panlilio welcomed the birth of their first child, Camilla Marguerite.

On Friday, September 13, Dani shared on Instagram a photo of her new baby girl in the arms of her husband.

“My heart and soul in one picture. Lord you’re amazing. Thank you," she wrote.

“Hello everyone, meet our daughter, Camilla Marguerite B. Panlilio. You can call her Millie.”

Dani also shared a photo of her daughter holding on to her finger, with the caption, "I am so in love with you, my Millie girl."

The couple got married in April 2019 and announced the pregnancy in June. – Rappler.com