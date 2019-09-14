MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans of RuPaul's Drag Race should prepare for some serious slayage – some of the most iconic queens in Drag Race herstory are bringing the Werq the World tour to Manila.

The show will happen on February 29, 2020, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

According to We the Pvblic, which is bringing the show to Manila, the lineup includes Drag Race winners Yvie Oddly (season 11), Aquaria (season 10), and Violet Chachki (season 7), as well as other Drag Race stars, including Kim Chi (season 8), Monet X Change (season 10), Plastique Tiara (season 11), and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (season 10).

They will be joined by Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

According to the Werq the World website, the tour is also stopping by Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Tickets prices for RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World tour in Manila range from P2,830 to P9,955. They are now on sale at Ticketnet. – Rappler.com