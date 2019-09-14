MANILA, Philippines —Actor Baron Geisler and girlfriend Jamie Marie Evangelista got married on Thursday, September 12.

Jamie posted some photos on her Facebook account of the civil wedding ceremony at Quezon City Hall.

"Matthew 19:6: 'So they are no longer two but one flesh.' B&J" the caption read.

According to a Pep report from Pep, Baron and Jamie plan to have their church wedding sometime next year so that they can gather friends and family together.

Baron, who has been involved in a number of past controversies has been vocal about how Jamie has helped him become the person he is now.

“When I had nothing, wala pa 'yung barber shop ko, nung walang-wala ako, she supported me. Kasi ang buong pag-aakala ko wala na akong babalikan sa showbiz, kaya nagtayo na lang ako ng business,” he said.

(When I had nothing, when I didn't have the barber shop yet, she supported me. I thought I wouldn't have anything to go back to in showbiz, so I put up a business.)

Baron recently attended the Sine Sandaan event and is on FPJ's Ang Probinsyano. — Rappler.com