IN PHOTOS: Couples and love teams at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Two can be better than one, especially when it comes to the highly-anticipated ABS-CBN Ball 2019.
These celebrities arrived on the red carpet alongside their real- and reel-partners on Saturday, September 14, at the Shangri-La at The Fort.
Here's a round-up of some of tonight's favorite real-life couples and reel-life love teams making their well-dressed, kilig presence known.
Maymay Entrata and Edward Barbers
Jay-R and Mica Javier
Richard Guiterrez and Sarah Lahbati
Iñigo Pascual and Maris Racal
– Rappler.com