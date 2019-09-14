LOOK: Bea Alonzo is a stunner at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Bea Alonzo was definitely one of the the ABS-CBN Ball 2019's most anticipated celebrities to watch out for, and for good reason.
The actress arrived on her own this evening strong, independent, and needing no man, stunning onlookers at the red carpet, clad in a black, lacey off-shoulder gown with a structured right sleeve and an eye-catching thigh-high slit.
Resembling a fiery flamenco dancer, Bea rocks a flushed look with rosy cheeks and a deep red lippie, finished off with a rose barrette and bun.
What do you think of Bea's look? – Rappler.com
