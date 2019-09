MANILA, Philippines – The award for most adorable ABS-CBN Ball date goes to Cristine Reyes, who walked the red carpet on September 14 with her daughter, Amarah.

The two wore matching gold terno dresses by Neric Beltran following the ball's "Modern Filipiniana" theme.

Cristine gave birth to Amarah, her daughter with mixed martial artist Ali Khatibi, in 2015. – Rappler.com