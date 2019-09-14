MANILA, Philippines – Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal brought their iconic loveteam back to life when they walked the red carpet together at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 on Saturday, September 14.

Jolina wore a red terno by Jo Rubio and a halo-like headband, while Marvin wore a classic barong by JC Buendia.

The two are working on an upcoming film which they hinted will be a revival of their iconic film, Labs Kita, Okey Ka Lang?.

Aside from Labs Kita Okey Ka Lang?, Marvin and Jolina have starred as each other’s love interest in countless movies and shows in the 90s, including Gimik, Kung Ayaw Mo Huwag Mo, Flames: The Movie, and Hey Babe! – Rappler.com