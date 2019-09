MANILA, Philippines — Jericho Rosales and wife Kim Jones walked the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, September 14.

This is the first time in a while that the two attended the ball together. Jericho flew solo during the past two editions of the ball.

Jericho wore an embroidered barong while Kim was in a off-white ensemble.

The couple, of course, we're shy about showing their goofy side.

— Rappler.com