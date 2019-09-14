MANILA, Philippines – Actress Angel Locsin decided to skip the highly-anticipated ABS-CBN Ball this year, opting instead to "donate directly to Bantay Bata the amount that I’m supposed to spend in the ball."

In a post on Instagram, the actress explained why she was absent at the ball, among the biggest events in local show business.

"I salute my friends at the ABS-CBN Ball who are doing their share to promote awareness on children’s rights and to help the beneficiaries of Bantay Bata 163 get the education that everyone deserves," she said.

"As for me, I decided to do my share in a way that I could probably be more of use. I think it would be better for me to donate directly to Bantay Bata the amount that I’m supposed to spend in the ball. It’s not much, but will help make a difference to someone else’s life."

"For those who would like to help a child to have a bright future, please donate to Bantay Bata 163," she concluded.

The ABS-CBN Ball, formerly known as the Star Magic Ball, is a yearly event that brings together almost all of ABS-CBN's biggest talents and stars. This year's theme was "Modern Filipiniana" to coincide with ASB-CBN's 65th anniversary.

The ball was held at the Shangri-La at the Fort. Proceeds from the ball will be used for the benefit of Bantay Bata, an ABS-CBN Foundation program that helps disadvantaged and at-risk children. – Rappler.com