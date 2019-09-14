MANILA, Philippines – Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica are always one of the cutest couples on the red carpet, and this year was no exception.

The two appeared at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 on September 14, with Kylie proudly showing off her baby bump, and Aljur proudly showing off Kylie.

Kylie wore a Maria Clara-inspired gown, and Aljur wore a barong suit. Both of their outfits were done by AJ Javier.

Kylie and Aljur are expecting their second son. They had their first child, Alas Joaquin, in August 2017. – Rappler.com