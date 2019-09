MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil turned heads as usual when they walked the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 red carpet on September 14. The pair wore more understated looks than usual, but were every bit as glamorous.

Liza wore a pale silver embroidered gown with long butterfly sleeves, and Quen wore a dark barong by Randy Ortiz.

The couple have been attending the ball together since 2013. – Rappler.com