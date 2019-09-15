MANILA, Philippines — Bea Alonzo and Richard Gutierrez were declared the Best Dressed during the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 at the Shangrila at the Fort on Saturday, September 14.

Bea was awarded the Metro Best Dress Female while Richard was Metro Best Dress Male.

Bea wore a black lace dress with slit by Jun Escario.

Richard meanwhile looked dashing in a barong by Joey Samson. He and fiancee Sarah Lahbati were also awarded Couple of the Night.

The Belo Beauty on the Rise award meanwhile went to new "Darna," Jane de Leon. Maymay Entrata was awarded the Belo Belle of the Ball.

Chie Filomeno was declared the Ever Bilena Red Carpet Stunner.

Here's the full list of awardees:

Ever Bilena Red Carpet Stunner: Chie Filomeno

Belo Beauty on the Rise: Jane De Leon

Belo Belle of the Ball: Maymay Entrata

Metro Best Dressed Male: Richard Gutierrez

Metro Best Dressed Female: Bea Alonzo

Couple of the Night: Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati

—Rappler.com