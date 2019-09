MANILA, Philippines — After walking the red carpet solo for several few years, The Killer Bride actress Maja Salvador brought boyfriend Rambo Nuñez as her date to this year's ABS-CBN Ball.

Maja wore a Puey Quinones gown, while Rambo looked dashing in his barong.

Maja is a regular in Best Dressed lists from the ball. She's worn Rajo Laurel, Chanel, and Michael Cinco. — Rappler.com