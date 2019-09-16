MANILA, Philippines — The Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino Gabi ng Parangal was held on Sunday, September 15 at the One Esplanade.

Lola Igna, directed by Eduardo Roy Jr won Best Picture, with Angie Ferro taking the Best Actress award. Lola Igna also took home awards for Best Screenplay and Best Musical Score.

Martin del Rosario took the Best Actor award for his role in The Panti Sisters.

Here are list of winners:

Best Picture: Lola Igna

Best Actress: Angie Ferro, Lola Igna

Best Actor: Martin del Rosario, The Panti Sisters

Best Director: Tyrone Acierto, Watch Me Kill

Best Supporting Actress: Tuesday Vargas, LSS

Best Supporting Actor: Gio Alvarez, I'm Ellenya L

Best Screenplay: Eduardo Roy Jr and Margarette Labrador, Lola Igna

Best Editing: Colorado Rutledge, Watch Me Kill

Best Cinematography: Watch Me Kill

Best Production Design: The Panti Sisters

Best Original Song: "Araw -Araw", Ben and Ben for LSS

Best Musical Score: Lola Igna

Best Sound Design: LSS

Special Jury Prize: LSS

Sine Kabataan Short Film: Kalakalaro

Audience Choice Award: The Panti Sisters

PISTAPP Audience Choice Award: LSS

PISTAPP Sine Kabataan Audience Choice Award: Chok

—Rappler.com