FULL LIST: Winners of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino Gabi ng Parangal 2019
MANILA, Philippines — The Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino Gabi ng Parangal was held on Sunday, September 15 at the One Esplanade.
Lola Igna, directed by Eduardo Roy Jr won Best Picture, with Angie Ferro taking the Best Actress award. Lola Igna also took home awards for Best Screenplay and Best Musical Score.
Martin del Rosario took the Best Actor award for his role in The Panti Sisters.
Here are list of winners:
- Best Picture: Lola Igna
- Best Actress: Angie Ferro, Lola Igna
- Best Actor: Martin del Rosario, The Panti Sisters
- Best Director: Tyrone Acierto, Watch Me Kill
- Best Supporting Actress: Tuesday Vargas, LSS
- Best Supporting Actor: Gio Alvarez, I'm Ellenya L
- Best Screenplay: Eduardo Roy Jr and Margarette Labrador, Lola Igna
- Best Editing: Colorado Rutledge, Watch Me Kill
- Best Cinematography: Watch Me Kill
- Best Production Design: The Panti Sisters
- Best Original Song: "Araw -Araw", Ben and Ben for LSS
- Best Musical Score: Lola Igna
- Best Sound Design: LSS
- Special Jury Prize: LSS
- Sine Kabataan Short Film: Kalakalaro
- Audience Choice Award: The Panti Sisters
- PISTAPP Audience Choice Award: LSS
- PISTAPP Sine Kabataan Audience Choice Award: Chok
CONGRATULATIONS to all the winners of this year’s Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino! Mabuhay kayo ay ang pelikulang Pilipino! #PPP3GabingParangalatPasasalamat #PPP2019 #PPP2019NowShowing pic.twitter.com/0enYcYiPik— Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (@FDCP_PPP) September 15, 2019
—Rappler.com