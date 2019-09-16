MANILA, Philippines — The 2019 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino is barely in its first week but that didn't stop them from celebrating on Sunday, September 15 at the One Esplanade during the Gabi ng Parangal.

Now on its third year, the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino is a project of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). The festival showcases several Filipino films for one week. Originally held in August, this year's PPP was moved to September to coincide with the celebration of Philippine Cinema's centennial celebration.

A grand fan convention kicked off PPP on August 31 at the SMX Convention.

This year's awards night saw the movies Lola Igna, The Panti Sisters, LSS, and Watch Me Kill bring home some of the top awards.

— Rappler.com