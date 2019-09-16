LSS. The casts of 'LSS' (Last Song Syndrome) celebrate after winning the Audience Choice award during the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2019 Gabi ng Parangal. All photos by Jay Ganzon/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines — The 2019 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino is barely in its first week but that didn't stop them from celebrating on Sunday, September 15 at the One Esplanade during the Gabi ng Parangal.
Now on its third year, the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino is a project of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). The festival showcases several Filipino films for one week. Originally held in August, this year's PPP was moved to September to coincide with the celebration of Philippine Cinema's centennial celebration.
A grand fan convention kicked off PPP on August 31 at the SMX Convention.
This year's awards night saw the movies Lola Igna, The Panti Sisters, LSS, and Watch Me Kill bring home some of the top awards.
AUDIENCE CHOICE. The casts of 'The Panti Sisters' celebrate after winning the Audience Choice award during the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2019.
Martin Del Rosario gives his speech after winning the Best Actor award for his role in 'The Panti Sisters'.
Angie Ferro gives her speech after winning the Best Actress award for her role in 'Lola Igna.'
Tyrone Acierto gives his speech after winning the Best Director award for 'Watch Me Kill.'
The casts of LSS (Last Song Syndrome) celebrate after winning the Best Special Jury Prize award.
The casts of 'Lola Igna' take a group photo after winning the Best Picture award.
John Arcilla and Jefferey Hidalgo
Jean Garcia and FDCP chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra
Tuesday Vargas of 'LSS' (Last Song Syndrome) wins Best Supporting Actress.
Liza Diño-Seguerra gives her welcoming remarks.
'Araw Araw' song by Ben & Ben of LSS (Last Song Syndrome) wins Best Theme Song.
'I'm Ellenya L' stars Maris Racal and Inigo Pascual
'LSS' tandem Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia
Eduardo Roy Jr. gives his message after 'Lola Igna' wins the Best Film.
Paolo Ballesteros and Liza Diño-Seguerra
