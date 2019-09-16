MANILA, Philippines – Judy Ann Santos will be auctioning off the two gowns she's worn to the 2018 and 2019 iterations of the ABS-CBN Ball in order to raise funds for the Bantay Bata 163 program.

In a video posted on Instagram the morning after the Ball on September 15, Judy Ann said all proceeds will directly go to Bantay Bata, a program under the ABS-CBN Foundation which benefits disadvantaged and at-risk children.

The black Yong Davalos gown she wore to the 2019 ball will start selling for P20,000 while the green Oscar de la Renta gown she wore to the 2018 ball starts at P50,000. Details of the auction will be posted on Judy Ann's social media accounts.

The actress, who first rose to fame in the late 90s, is a mainstay at the ABS-CBN Ball (formerly called the Star Magic Ball).

The ball is among the biggest event in Philippine showbusiness. It brings together the biggest starts of ABS-CBN and the best and brightest in the world of beauty and fashion. It also aims to raise funds for Bantay Bata. – Rappler.com