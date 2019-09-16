MANILA, Philippines – It took over two decades, 6 series over different regions, and countless wild Pokemon (with one bright yellow mouse-type by his side), but Ash Ketchum, the main protagonist in the Pokemon anime, is finally a league champion.

This means he's officially the best there ever was – at least in the Alola region, where the current Sun & Moon series is set.

Ash, a 10-year-old who has seemingly not aged through the years, is the main character in the beloved anime from the Pokemon franchise. In the anime, Ash of Pallet Town in the Kanto region, has travelled far and wide with his buddy Pikachu.

"Pokemon champion" refers to a Pokemon trainer who wins a league – either by collecting enough badges, winning a regional meet, or defeating a region's existing champion, among other ways.

In the (unfortunately) fictional world of Pokemon, people can aspire to be Pokemon trainers who catch, collect, and train Pokemon – creatures with special powers that are either inherent or teachable.

Ash had previously won in the Orange Islands and Battle Frontier but as some long-time Pokemon fans have pointed out, those tournaments weren't generally considered under typical league standards.

The Pokemon anime is part of a bigger media and entertainment juggernaut that includes a manga, trading cards, video games, and the popular smartphone app Pokemon Go. It started in the early 90s and has barely waned in popularity since – especially when Pokemon Go was released on iOS and Android.

Naturally, fans of the series were ecstatic over Ash's long-deserved victory:

Congrats to Ash Ketchum on winning the Pokémon League and some real yummy animation this gen. Alola is one of my faves. pic.twitter.com/ZlhzxC5pLN — LOMIANA (@lomisocialclub) September 15, 2019

Ash winning a Pokemon League was so huge friggen sites like CNN posted about it



Pokemon's a big deal but I think we all knew that. pic.twitter.com/U7MkIWAoCF — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) September 16, 2019

According to Ash's Japanese voice actor, Rica Matsumoto, in a Corocoro article, the director has told her that Ash was planned to win the Pokemon League from the start of Sun and Moon. pic.twitter.com/Y03L4J1b78 — Pokémon Arts and Facts (@PokemonArtFacts) September 15, 2019

Finally Ash did it #Pokemon

Pokem league champion .... pic.twitter.com/NWvlE7Bnxr — Mukul Dayal (@I_am_mukuldayal) September 16, 2019

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon is the latest series in the Pokemon anime. Ash's win happens in the latest episode, which has yet to be released in English. The entire first season and most of the second season, however, can be streamed over Netflix in the Philippines. – Rappler.com