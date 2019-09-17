MANILA, Philippines – The Magalona-Bacarro household is officially one little burrito bigger!

Saab announced on Tuesday, September 17, the birth of their second son, Vito Tomas Magalona Bacarro, in an Instagram post. The baby was born on Monday, September 16.

Vito Tomas is baby brother to one-year-old Pancho, Saab and Jim's first son. Pancho had a twin sister, Luna, who unfortunately died early in 2018.

Saab with Jim, members of the band the Cheats and hosts of their very own podcast, got married in 2015. – Rappler.com