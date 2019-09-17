MANILA, Philippines – The already star-studded NBC talent search The Voice had added another pop powerhouse to its roster of muiscal coaches: Taylor Swift.

After her season 7 stint, the Grammy-winning artist is set to return to The Voice as a "mega mentor" for the show's upcoming 17th season.

On Monday, September 15, The Voice stars Blake Shelton and John Legend announced the news on Instagram.

Taylor's mega mentor role includes working with the teams of the 4 coaches – returning coach Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson – during the Knockout rounds to provide the artists constructive feedback in order to improve their performances.

Of course, the 4 coaches only had glowing reviews to say about the 29-year-old star.

“The first season that she came on, she instantly knew what to say, knew what her job was and was great at it,” Blake Shelton said, according to a People report.

“This season, she brings even more experience to the table. It’s no accident that she’s the biggest star in the world. She’s not only talented, but she’s really smart. So it’s fun to work with.”

“She cares about the artists — that’s what I loved about working with her the first time. I loved that she actually cared and invested. She cried a couple of times. She was really into it," Kelly Clarkson shared.

"I mean, she’s had such an amazing journey as an artist and been so successful, like beyond any artist’s success in the world, ever. And she comes to our show and advises these new artists. So they feel so lucky and excited to sing for her. She really does have great advice for them," John Legend quipped.

The newest addition to the cast comes after the surprise announcement of veteran coach Adam Levine's departure from The Voice in May 2019.

The Voice season 17 premieres on September 23. – Rappler.com