MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jane de Leon, who won the Belo Beauty on the Rise award during the ABS-CBN Ball 2019, is donating the prize money she received to Bantay Bata 163.

The ball, an annual gathering of the media giant's biggest stars, gives it proceeds to the Bantay Bata 163 program, which is under the ABS-CBN Foundation.

In an interview with Metro Style, Jane said: "I really want to help Bantay Bata especially Bantay Edukasyon para makatulong talaga na matapos 'yung pag-aaral nila. It’s really important kasi mga bata 'yan eh—nangangarap 'yan. Hindi natin alam kung nasaan 'yung mga magulang nila, at kung ano 'yung mga gusto nilang gawin para sa buhay nila in the future. Mas maganda na maging ehemplo tayo para mas makatulong sa kanila.”

(I really want to help Bantay Bata especially Bantay Edukasyon to help these kids finish their studies. It's really important because they are kids —they have dreams. We do not know where their parents are and what they want to do with their lives in the future. So it would be great to be example in helping them fulfill their dreams.)

The young actress is set to portray Darna in the highly-anticipated remake of the iconic Filipino komik.

Jane isn't the first celebrity to announce a donation to the Bantay Bata program. Angel Locsin, who once played Darna, skipped the ball and opted instead to donate directy to the program. Judy Ann Santos is auctioning off the two gowns she wore to the 2018 and 2019 editions of the ball, again for the benefit of Bantay Bata. — Rappler.com