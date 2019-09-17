MANILA, Philippines – The musical romance Mula sa Buwan is set to hit the big screen, with no less than Respeto's award-winning director Treb Monteras II at the helm.

According to reports, Mula sa Buwan creator Pat Valera made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 15.

The film will be produced by Valera, along with Respeto's Monster Jimenez, and Dev Angeo, the board secretary of independent cinema Cinema Centenario. (READ:'Mula sa Buwan' explores friend zones and war zones)

It received funding through the Film Development Council of the Philippines' (FDCP) Project Market, a fair which allowed filmmakers to pitch their projects to film industyr professionals for funding and collaborations.

According to Spot.ph, Mula Sa Buwan didn't get money from FDCP, but was able to get post-production grants from Central Digital Lab, Wildsound Studios, and EDGE Manila Creatives Corportation.

Mula sa Buwan, written by Valera and William Manzano, is based on the time-honored tale of Cyrano de Bergerac. It is set in 1940s Manila, on the brink of war.

Set to kundiman and pop rock-inspired music, it tells the story of young ROTC cadet Cyrano, who is in love with his childhood friend Roxane. (WATCH: Rappler Live Jam: Mula sa Buwan cast)

Cyrano ends up writing her love letters, sending there under the name of handsome new suitor Christian. As they navigate the intricacies of love, they soon also find themselves fighting for their lives as the threat of war becomes more real.

The musical first ran in 2016. It had its most recent run at Arete in Ateneo de Manila University in November 2018. – Rappler.com