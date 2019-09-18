MANILA, Philippines – Celebrities are no stranger to family drama – and the Carter household is no exemption.

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter revealed on Tuesday, September 17 that he and his sister Angel are seeking a restraining order against younger brother and 90's teen sensation Aaron Carter.

Nick, 39, took to Twitter to reveal that after "careful consideration," they were “required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," in light of his "increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child."

"We were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” he wrote.

Nick added that the love for his brother still remains as he hopes that he gets the “proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

His tweet included the hashtags, #mentalhealth, #GunControlNow, and #GunControl.

Aaron, 31, however, didn’t take his brother's public move lightly, retaliating via Twitter on the same day.

“So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol,” he wrote.

So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

“Take care. @nickcarter, we’re done for life," the singer added in a separate Tweet.

Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

Aaron followed with a series of tweets to deny Nick's claims, saying that he is "astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."

I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Since then, the "I Want Candy" singer has been retweeting and responding to both messages of support and anger from followers, while continuing to attack Nick.

LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth. pic.twitter.com/kd7nIF49PI — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

According to a TMZ report, the restraining order against Aaron requires him to stay at least 100 feet away from Nick, Nick's wife, kids, and relatives at their Las Vegas home.

The hearing for a permanent restraining order is set for October 16. – Rappler.com