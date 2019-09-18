MANILA, Philippines – Rapper Loonie and 4 others were arrested on Wednesday, September 18, by the Makati police in a buy-bust operation at a hotel in Poblacion, Makati.

Police identified the 4 other suspects as David Rizon, Ivan Agustin, Albert Alvarez, and Idyll Liza Peroramas, Loonie's younger sister.

According to Makati police chief Senior Superintendent Rogelio Simon, the transaction happened at the basement of a hotel located along Polaris St. in Barangay Poblacion, Makati at 8:45 pm.

The rapper and his companions reportedly handed the box containing 15 sachets of high-grade marijuana worth P100,000.

After handing the marked money to undercover police, cops went out and nabbed them.

Loonie – Marlon Peroramas in real life – is known for songs such as "Pilosopo" with Smugglaz and "Tao Lang," his collaboration with Quest. He has also collaborated with rapper Abra and the group Greyhoundz. – Rappler.com