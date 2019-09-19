MANILA, Philippines – The Rainbows in Asia Music Festival (RAMF) has been postponed.

The concert’s South Korean promoter made the announcement in a video posted on the RAMF Facebook page 3 days before the concert. He said that the postponement was due to “internal problems” within their company.

“We really wanted to show an amazing show to Filipino K-pop fans, but due to our internal problems, the RAMF 2019 concert has been moved to the postponed schedule,” he said.

They have yet to announce a new date for the concert.

RAMF was set to bring some of the country’s favorite K-pop stars together in one concert. The lineup included groups like WINNER, MAMAMOO, AB6IX, Oh My Girl, as well as former 2NE1 member Park Bom, and Fil-Am K-pop singer Kriesha Chu.

Sandara Park was set to host the event. It was scheduled for September 21 at the Philippine Arena.

Those seeking refunds can call Ticketworld t 891-9999, or email tickets@ticketworld.com.ph. – Rappler.com