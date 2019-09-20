MANILA, Philippines – Korean celebrity couple Kim Tae-hee and Rain welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Thursday, September 19.

Tae-hee's agency, Story J Company, announced the news in a statement reported on The Korea Herald. According to the statement, the actress gave birth in Seoul.

"Both mother and daughter are in good health, and are resting with the care and blessings of their family," the company said.

The agency also said that Tae-hee will be returning to work as soon as she can.

Tae-hee is known for her roles in K-dramas such as Stairway to Heaven, Forbidden Love, and My Princess. Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, is a singer, known for hits like "My Way," "Love Song," and "Rainism."

The two Korean stars married in 2017 and had their first daughter in October of the same year. – Rappler.com