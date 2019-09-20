Korean actor Jan Ki-yong to visit Manila
MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor and model Jang Ki-yong is heading to Manila for his first fan event.
On Wednesday, September 18, events promoter Wilbros Live announced the "2019 Jang Ki Yong 1st Fan Meeting (Filmography) Manila," happening on Sunday, November 17, at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura.
Tickets will be available for purchase starting October 5, and can be bought via SM Tickets.
The 27-year-old artist is known for his television roles in Confession Couple, My Mister, Come and Hug Me, Kill It, and Search: WWW. He also starred in the movie Bad Guys and web drama We Broke Up with WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Sandara Park. – Rappler.com