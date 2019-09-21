MANILA, Philippines – Filmmaker Mel Chionglo has died. He was 73 years old.

Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) artistic director Chris Millado announced the news in a Facebook post saying, "Very sad to announce the passing of dear colleague and renowned film director Mel Chionglo."

"The happiest of journeys gentle Mel," he said. Millado and Chionglo had worked together for the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, where Chionglo was a member of the executive committee.

Chionglo got his start in the film industry as a production designer, working on films such as Mike de Leon's The Rites of May, Lino Brocka's Mother, Sister, Daughter, and Eddie Romero's Aguila.

Chionglo went on to become a director himself, making his debut film Playgirls in 1981. Other films he directed include Midnight Dancers, Burlesk King, Iadya Mo Kami, and Lauriana.

Director Joey Reyes took to Facebook to bid goodbye to Chionglo.

"Rest in Peace, my dear friend. We will miss you, Mel Chionglo," he said.

The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino also posted on their Facebook page, saying, "Rest in Power, Mel." – Rappler.com