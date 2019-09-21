MANILA, Philippines — Entertainment editor and columnist Isah Red died on Saturday, September 21.

The Daily Tribune, where he was a writer, confirmed his passing. Further details have yet to be announced.

"It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Isah Red, entertainment media luminary, early this morning," the publication said.

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) mourned the death of the "irreplaceable" Isah.

"It is with pain and sadness that we, The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors confirm the passing of our President Emeritus, co-founder, dearest friend and family member, the highly regarded, respected and much loved Entertainment editor and journalist Isah V. Red. We take solace that while he felt unwell these past few days, he died peacefully in his home this morning, without struggle or difficulty," SPEEd said.

"We are in close communication with members of his family and will announce the details of his wake as soon as available. We ask for your prayers for the repose of the soul of our beloved Isah who we will always remember for his wit, candor, joy and love of life. We love you, Kapatid. You are irreplaceable. Rest in peace," it added.

Some of his friends and colleagues paid tribute to him, including Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño Seguerra.

"Isah V. Red, marami pa tayong pangarap para sa industriya (we still have so many dreams for the industry). I will never forget your pieces of advice. Isa ka sa mga tunay na nagtiwala at naniwala sa akin (You are one of those who genuinely trusted and believed in me). Too soon, Isah. I will miss you sooooo much. I can't believe you left us na. Watch over us please. Love you!" she said.

Prior to the Daily Tribune, Isah was the entertainment editor of the Manila Standard. — Rappler.com