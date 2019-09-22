MANILA, Philippines — Fans and the hosts of It's Showtime had a pleasant (and kilig-inducing) surprise on Friday, September 20 when Ion Perez and Vice Ganda were asked to say "I love you" to each other during the "Mr Q and A" segment.

Ion, playfully known as "Mr Escort" on the show, was challenged by Anne Curtis and Vhong Navarro. Ion then did this in front of Vice, his rumored partner.

As he said "I love you" to Vice, Ion turned emotional. Vice teared up as well. Anne later asked why both of them were tearing up.

After composing himself, Ion said: "Ang saya kasi pag nakikita siyang masaya." (It feels great to see Vice happy.)

"Ang sarap makita na masaya ‘yung taong mahal mo (It feels good to see the person you love so happy)," Ion added.

Vice deflected a bit, saying: "Hoy mag-contest na tayo (Let's go back to the contest)."

Fans took to social media to express their glee too – over whatever relationship Vice and Ion share.

Vice also tweeted at their fans, thanking them for the support.

"Andami niyong nagmamahal sa akin at masaya para sa kasiyahan ko. Maraming salamat!!! Mapalad ako." (There are so many of you who love me and are happy for me. Thank you. I am so lucky.)

Andami nying nagmamahal sa akin at masaya para sa kasiyahan ko. Maraming salamat!!! Mapalad ako. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) September 20, 2019

The two have been rumored to be a couple. Ion and Vice have neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Last March, Ion appeared on Vice's show, Gandang Gabi Vice, wherein he dressed up as a creepy nun as part of the movie Eerie's promotions. He was put on the spot, however, when actresses Charo Santos and Bea Alonzo asked him about the real a score between himself and Vice. Ion said Vice is special to him. — Rappler.com