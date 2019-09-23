MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Lee Dong-wook will be dropping by Manila on October 5.

The actor, who was recently in the 2019 show Touch Your Heart, will be part of the #LoveKorea Culture and Travel Fiesta. The actor will be at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall at 3 pm on October 5, the event's organizers said on social media.

He is likely best known in the Philippines for his roles as Gong-chan/Julian in My Girl (2005) and the Grim Reaper in Goblin (2016). He also starred in Scent of a Woman (2011), Hotel King (2014), and Life (2018).

This won't be his first time in the Philippines – he dropped by back in 2006.

Get Ready for the “Grim Reaper’s” return! Lee Dong Wook is coming back to Manila for the #LoveKOrea Culture & Travel Fiesta.



Join us in welcoming one of the Leading Drama Wonders of Korea on Oct. 5, 3PM at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall. #LeeDongWookInManila#KTOManila pic.twitter.com/EcaXxStCtR — KTO Manila (@KTOManila) September 23, 2019

The event is part of Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and the Korea Tourism Organization's celebration of the Philippines and South Korea's diplomatic ties.

Fans will need to book online for a chance to join the fan meet with Lee Dong-wook. Follow the Korea Tourism Organization Manila's social media accounts for more details. – Rappler.com