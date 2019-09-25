MANILA, Philippines — Their stints as the iconic Darna may have been just via film cameos, but singers and actresses Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez still know a thing or two about playing the coveted role. The two, in fact, offered some advice for for young actress Jane de Leon, who is set to play the beloved superhero for a Star Cinema remake of the franchise.

Speaking to reporters after the press conference of their upcoming concert Iconic on Monday, September 23, Sharon, who appeared as Darna in the 1986 movie Captain Barbell starring Edu Manzano, said: "I would advice her rather that she's going to be doing it for a much longer period to just take care of her health. And since she's training, I think she'll do well."

Regine, who also made a cameo as the Pinay superhero in the 2003 version of Captain Barbell echoed Sharon's sentiments. Regine also voiced Darna in the TV versions starring Angel Locsin and Marian Rivera.

"For her to take care of herself, kasi it's very important kasi there's a lot of mga action scenes kasi Darna ka. We wish her well and of course, the project."

Sharon also reminded Jane to take care of the character entrusted to her.

"Please take care of the character that is Darna because she's a Philippine legend. Alam mo ang dami ng (You know there are so many already like the) Avengers and DC, Marvel. Darna is one of those na sariling atin (that's ours), so let's honor her and Mars Ravelo, the creator by doing justice to the role. I think she'll do a good job."

Jane was a chosen out of over 200+ people who auditioned for the role. Director Jerold Tarrog, who will direct the movie, said that Jane was the unanimous choice for the role.

Prior to bagging the role, Jane was on the ABS-CBN show Halik as Jericho Rosales' sister. She replaced Liza Soberano, who bowed out of the Darna remake after suffering a finger injury. — Rappler.com