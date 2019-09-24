MANILA, Philippines – Gab Valenciano has spoken up about a video that implied he had died, saying that he is choosing to “focus on the bigger picture” and that he will pray for those posting fake news about him.

On Facebook, the dancer said “I am blessed to say that I no longer have thoughts about ending my life, instead, save as many as I can through these experiences.”

He posted a screenshot of the video, titled “Anak ni Gary Valenciano na si Gab Valenciano Pumanaw na sa edad na 31 (Gary Valenciano’s son Gab dead at 31)?” The title card of the video also showed a photo of Gab, with the text “Paalam (Goodbye) Gab Valenciano 1988-2019.”

The screenshot showed that the video, posted on September 17, 2019, was the number one trending video on the platform. At the time of this writing, the video, posted by a channel called "Kapamilya Entertainment," is still trending at #6.

Gab said the fact that the video trended highlights the urgency of talking about mental health issues.

“This may be fake news, but the mere fact that it is currently trending on the top spot means it is a real issue that thousands and even millions are going through, bringing to light the urgency of the matter,” he said.

“This will cause people to go on my social media platforms, hopefully see the original post I posted and be inspired and blessed by it. At the end of the day, I will always choose love over hate,” he added.

He ended this post by saying that he hopes his god blesses those who are posting fake news about him.

“Every person deals with hardship differently, this could be your way of dealing with your pain. So with that I pray for you,” he said.

Following World Suicide Prevention Day, Gab recently opened up on Instagram about his mental health struggles and attempting to take his own life. (READ: 'You are enough and you are worth it': Gab Valenciano talks mental health)

“Please everyone, there are people willing to listen and help. It doesn’t need to end this way," he said on Instagram. "The only way to battle this is to fight together so fight with us. Surround yourself with the right people and feed your soul with the right content. You can do this. Stay alive, my dear friends. You are enough and you are worth it," he said in his post. – Rappler.com

The Department of Health has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 0917-899-USAP (8727) and 0917-989-8727. The Philippine Suicide Hotline is 896-9191 or 0917-854- 9191.