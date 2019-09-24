MANILA, Philippines – J. Michael Mendel, an Emmy-award winning producer of animations including The Simpsons and Rick and Morty, has died at age 54.

Adult Swim, the late-night programming block that carries Rick and Morty, released a statement on Mendel’s death on Twitter, saying they were “devastated” by the producer’s “untimely passing.”

“He guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community,” they said.

Rick and Morty co-creator and voice artist Justin Roiland also tweeted about Mendel’s death, saying “My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed,” he said.

Mendel has won 3 Emmy Awards for his work on The Simpsons, and earned one Emmy for Rick and Morty, on which he worked as a line producer.

He has also worked on films such as Big and Jerry Maguire, as well as animations such as The Critic, The Oblongs, and Napoleon Dynamite. – Rappler.com