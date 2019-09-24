MANILA, Philippines — Actress Demi Moore said she was raped when she was 15 years old by a man who paid her late mother $500.

She made this revelation in an interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America on Monday, September 23. Demi wrote the painful memory in her book Inside Out, which she has been promoting.

Demi, who is now 56, starred in movies such as Ghosts and G.I Jane. In the book, Demi wrote that one night at the age of 15 when she came home to her apartment, she saw an older man whom her mother knew. She later found out from the man about how her mom betrayed her for $500.

Asked by Diane if she believed her mom sold her that time, the actress said: "I think, in my deep heart no. I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction. But she still did give him the access, and put me in harm’s way.”

She also got candid about how she turned things for herself around. At 19, she landed a part in the show General Hospital. Later on, she would get another break in the movie St. Elmo's Fire, playing the role of Jules, a party girl.

“I mean, I think the irony certainly was not lost on me,” she said of the character.

Demi also talked about going through rehab for substance abuse. She was sober, she said, for 20 years until relapsing in her 40s.

The actress also talked about her "colorful" life, having parents who suffered from alcoholism. Her father later left her mother and she tried to take care of her.

Demi also talked about the time when critics slammed her for the accomplishments she was getting in her career.

"Why shouldn't I? Why shouldn't all women be paid equal to the quality of work they're doing?"

She also had a very open personal life. Demi was married 3 times. First to Freddy Moore, then to actor Bruce Willis, with whom she has 3 daughters. After her failed marriage to Bruce, she found love again in Ashton Kutcher, whom she married in 2005.

Their love story did not last and the couple divorced in 2013. — Rappler.com