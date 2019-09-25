MANILA, Philippines – It's the crossover we never thought would happen.

Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker's best friend Ned in the current Spider-Man franchise, will be guesting on the 24th anniversary episode of GMA's Friday night gag show, Bubble Gang.

Bubble Gang star and comedian Michael V posted the news on Instagram on Sunday, September 22, sharing photos of Jacob with him and his children, as well as signed Spider-Man memorabilia.

“Abangan si Jacob sa 24th Anniversary ng #BubbleGang!," he wrote.

“Abangan din kung bakit naging ‘Need’ ang pangalan ng character n’ya." (Watch out for why his character name became Need.)

“I think I know why Marvel hired Jacob Batalon to play Ned Leeds in Spider-Man. The character requires a ‘nice guy’ which is what Jacob is on and off cam," Michael V added.

Jacob dropped by the Philippines on Friday, September 20, sharing snippets of his promotional tour for Spider-Man on Instagram on Sunday, September 22.

“The final leg of this amazing Asia tour, and it was the motherland! Salamat! Next time I’ll find the time to stay longer and do more. Until next time," he wrote, ended his caption with a kiss emoji and the hashtag, #jacobhasbeenveryfarfromhome.

