MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are gearing up for a new teleserye!

According to PEP, Kathryn made the announcement at a thanksgiving party with her family, friends, and fans on Sepember 22, saying “next year, babalik na kami. Excited kami (we’re coming back next year. We’re excited)!”

The actress said at the event that it took them a while to reunite because “kinailangan itong time na ito para makapag-recharge, at full blast na kami pagbalik (we needed this time to recharge so we can go full blast when we return).”

In March, Kathryn said she and Daniel both agreed not to do any projects together in 2019, so each of them could focus on growing their individual careers.

Kathryn then went on to star in the wildly successful film Hello, Love, Goodbye, in which she played a Filipino domestic worker in Hong Kong opposite GMA-7’s Alden Richards.

Even as they worked together on separate projects, it's not as if the couple disappeared from the public eye. They attended the recent ABS-CBN Ball together as each other's dates, and Kathryn has publicly thanked Daniel for all his support as she worked on her own projects.

Kathryn and Daniel first became a love team when they starred in the 2011 teen series Growing Up. They then went on to star together in the 2013 teleserye Got To Believe, the 2015 remake of the iconic teleserye Pangako Sa ‘Yo, and the 2017 show La Luna Sangre.

The two last worked together in the 2018 film The Hows of Us, where they played a young couple dealing with the struggles of being in a relationship. – Rappler.com