MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks continues to get the recognition he deserves – the Oscar-winning actor-producer will be receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Golden Globe awards organization.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced on Tuesday, September 25 that the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille award will be awarded to Hanks during the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony on January 5 in Los Angeles, according to a USA Today report.

“For more than 3 decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire,” Lorenzo Soria, HFPA president, said in a statement.

“As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”

The Cecil B. DeMille award is a yearly accolade given to a chosen actor, director, or producer whose work has been deemed impactful to the film industry. Previous recipients include Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges, Martin Scorsese, Audrey Hepburn, Barbara Streisand, Denzel Washington, and Harrison Ford.

The 63-year-old star is most known for his film debut in Big (1988). Other iconic films of Hanks include Forrest Gump, Sleepless in Seattle, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, Captain Phillips, The Green Mile, and Toy Story, where he voices Woody.

Hanks also carries other awards, such as the 2009 American Film Institute lifetime achievement award, 2014 Kennedy Center Honoree, and the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom. – Rappler.com