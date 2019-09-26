MANILA, Philippines – Despite being considered as one of the country's most seasoned actors, Papa P still carries many dreams for himself – and that includes reuniting with the equally iconic actress, Judy Ann Santos.

"She's definitely one of the best, if I may say," Piolo said about Juday during a Mega Sardines fan event on Saturday, September 21, according to a PEP report.

Piolo last worked with Judy Ann in 2006's Don't Give Up On Us. The actor said he hopes the reunion happens before they (literally) turn old and gray.

“Tagal ko na hinihintay si Juday alam niya naman yun," he added. (I've been waiting for Juday for so long, and she knows that.)

"I hope it happens before our hair is old and gray, kasi kalahati ng ulo ko gray na. Sana bago kami maging lolo at lola makagawa kami ng pelikula."

(I hope it happens before our hair is old and gray, because half my hair is already gray. Hopefully, before we become grandparents, we would have made a movie together already.)

In an ABS-CBN News interview in August 2019, Judy Ann Santos also spoke up about the possibility of a reunion with Piolo.

"Hindi nawawalan ng offer, that's for sure and that, I can say. It's just that if I see a project na para sa amin ni Piolo, sasabihin ko naman e. It's just that it’s been too long and we do not want to present a movie na basta na lang, para lang magkaroon ng Juday-Piolo project," she explained.

Juday also reiterated that it could be her meticulous choosing of the right projects that's stalling the future team-up.

"It should be well worth the wait, and habang hindi pa kami gumagawa ng project, ibig sabihin wala pa akong nagugustuhan na istorya," she added. (It should be well worth the wait, and if we're not pursuing any projects, that means I haven't found a story I like yet.)

"Ako actually ang dahilan kasi ako ang namimimili ng project talaga." (I'm actually the reason because I really choose my projects well.)

Piolo Pascual and Judy Ann Santos have starred in several films together, such as the romantic drama Kahit Isang Saglit (2000), Bakit 'di Totohanin (2001), Till There Was You (2003), the TV series Esperanza in the late 90s, and Joyce Bernal's Don't Give Up On Us in 2006.

We hope a good storyline pops up soon, because we can't wait for a Piolo-Juday reunion, too! – Rappler.com