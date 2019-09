MANILA, Philippines —Chynna Ortaleza gave birth to her second child, a son named Salem, on Wednesday, September 25.

Chynna's husband, musician Kean Cipriano, posted the announcement on his Instagram. Chynna also shared the same photo.

"Happy Birthday @salemcipriano. 9.25.19."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kean Cipriano (@kean) on Sep 25, 2019 at 8:01am PDT

The couple have a daughter, Stellar, born in 2016.

Kean and Chynna announced they were expecting baby number two back in April. — Rappler.com