MANILA, Philippines – American rapper-songwriter Jaden Smith is visiting his Manila-based fans for the first time on Saturday, October 23, 10 pm, at XYLO at The Palace.

Ticket prices to his show (exclusive of ticketing fees) are as follows:

Early Bird - P,2000

Advance - P2,500

Guests can buy their tickets online or via table reservations at The Palace Manila.

The 21-year-old singer and son of Hollywood A-listers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will be performing his songs "Icon," "Watch Me," and "Again."

Jaden released his debut album, Syre, on November 2017, with the second Erys following on July 2019. Back in 2010, he collaborated on the song "Never Say Never" with Justin Bieber.

Aside from music, Jaden has also delved into acting. He starred in his breakout film The Pursuit of Happyness in 2006 with his father Will, as well as in the 2010 Karate Kid remake, and 2013's After Earth. – Rappler.com