MANILA, Philippines – Jo Koy is serious this time – the Filipino-American comedian is bringing his world-famous stand-up comedy shows to Cebu and Manila on January 14 and January 15, 2020, respectively.

I’m proud to say that I’m bringing the Just Kidding World Tour to the Philippines! Get ready Cebu and Manila https://t.co/8cxJFI5GTu pic.twitter.com/fh7AmoWZDB — Jo Koy (@Jokoy) September 25, 2019

On the January 14 next year, Jo Koy will be taking his Just Kidding World Tour to the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino at 8 pm.

Ticket prices for his Cebu show are at P6,500, P5,500, P4,500, and P2,000.

The following day, Jo Koy will be performing at the SM Mall of Asia Arena at 8 pm.

Ticket prices for his Manila gig go for P7,500, P7,000, P6,500, P6,000, P5,500, P5,000, P4,500, P3,000, P2,500, and P1,750.

Tickets are available starting September 27, 10 am, through the websites of SM Tickets and MMILive.

Jo Koy, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, stars in his own Netflix stand-up comedy special entitled, Comin' In Hot. His jokes mostly touch on his Filipino heritage and Filipina mother. – Rappler.com