LOOK: Korean star Jung Hae-in arrives in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – South Korea's K-drama superstar Jung Hae-in is now on Philippine shores, and Something In The Rain fans could not contain their excitement over their idol's second visit to Manila. (READ: HIGHLIGHTS: Jung Hae-in makes Filipinos smile in 1st fan meeting)
Hae-in arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airpot a day before his second fan meet on Saturday, September 28, at the New Frontier Theater.
Events promoter Wilbros Live and Hae-in's Philippine fans posted video snippets of the star's arrival.
The 31-year-old actor is best known for his starring role in the 2018 drama, Something in the Rain. He also acted in series Bride of the Century, While You Were Sleeping, and Prison Playbook. He also starre in the romantic drama One Spring Night.
Will you be attending tomorrow's crazy fan event? – Rappler.com