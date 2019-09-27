MANILA, Philippines – South Korea's K-drama superstar Jung Hae-in is now on Philippine shores, and Something In The Rain fans could not contain their excitement over their idol's second visit to Manila. (READ: HIGHLIGHTS: Jung Hae-in makes Filipinos smile in 1st fan meeting)

Welcome Back, JUNG HAE IN!

The Korean Star is now in Manila!!#WelcomeJungHaeIn #JungHaeInMANILA2019 pic.twitter.com/0SdOLRbQph — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) September 27, 2019

Hae-in arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airpot a day before his second fan meet on Saturday, September 28, at the New Frontier Theater.

Events promoter Wilbros Live and Hae-in's Philippine fans posted video snippets of the star's arrival.

Hae In just arrived! Thank you for the warm welcome!



Credits to: @lullabwii



pic.twitter.com/JvAfxhuhGn — Jung Hae In 정해인 Philippines (@HolyHaeInPH) September 27, 2019

The 31-year-old actor is best known for his starring role in the 2018 drama, Something in the Rain. He also acted in series Bride of the Century, While You Were Sleeping, and Prison Playbook. He also starre in the romantic drama One Spring Night.

Will you be attending tomorrow's crazy fan event? – Rappler.com