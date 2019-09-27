MANILA, Philippines – It's a good weekend of K-drama fans in Manila.

Park Seo-joon arrived in Manila on Friday, September 27, ahead of his scheduled fan meet on September 29.

The actor is best known for his roles in the TV series What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, and films like Midnight Runners, and The Divine Fury. Bench posted videos and photos of his arrival on their Instagram account.

He is the latest in local clothing brand Bench's growing roster of international endorsers.

Another K-drama superstar, Jung Hae-in, arrived in Manila the same day. – Rappler.com