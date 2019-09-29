MANILA, Philippines — Angel Locsin said she'll be taking time off once The General's Daugther wraps – before she buckles down to work again and preparare for her wedding to fiance Neil Arce.

Speaking during the "thank you" press conference of the show on Thursday, September 26, Angel said that she still has some movies to do for Star Cinema but would rather not talk about it until the projects are confirmed.

But once the show wraps up, Angel said she'll be focusing on her health and her wedding.

"So after The General's Daughter, ayusin ko muna yung health ko uli sa dami ng binagsak ko and also papagaling muna ulit ako and then aayusin ko yung kasal ko.”

(So after The General's Daughter, I'll take care of my health, I'll rest first. And then I'll start with the wedding plans.)

Wedding prep doesn't mean Angel's saying goodbye to work. Angel said she plans to continue working even after she settles down.

She is also thankful to Dreamscape for giving her the chance to do the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on Sep 26, 2019 at 11:15pm PDT

"Nung time na iyon parang hindi pa ako dapat magtratrabaho pero nung nakausap ko si Sir Deo [Edrinal], pinagkatiwalaan niya ako. Maraming-marami salamat talaga. Siya lang nagitwala sa aking na gumawa ng action kasi lahat takot eh. So siguro naman na prove ko na naman na kaya ko pa."

(I wasn't supposed to start working yet but I spoke to Sir Deo and he had to much faith in me. So I'm really thankful. He was the only one who had faith that I could do action because everyone else was unsure. I guess I've proven that I can do it.)

"Kung ano ang ginagawa ng mga kalalakihan, kayang-kaya gawin ng mga kababaihan."

(What men can do, women can do too.)

The General's Daughter is down to its last week on air.— Rappler.com