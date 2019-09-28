MANILA, Philippines – Jasmine Curtis-Smith is encouraging her followers to register to vote, after the actress herself registered on Friday, September 27.

In an Instagram post, she said, “It’s been 6 years since I ‘suddenly’ moved back to Manila, I finally registered to vote.”

Jasmine noted the deadline for the current round of voter’s registration, which falls on September 30.

This round of registration covers the next barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, which is currently scheduled for May 11, 2020, though there are moves in congress to postpone the elections to either 2022 or 2023.

“Habol naaaa (catch up),” Jasmine said in her post. “Let’s use our voices, rights and power as citizens for the better of our country.”

For the May 2019 elections, there were over 61 million registered voters in the Philippines, and over 1 million overseas voters. – Rappler.com