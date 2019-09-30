MANILA, Philippines — Jolo Revilla confirmed that he is set to marry his fiancee, former Binibining Pilipinas 2016 1st runner-up Angelica Alita, in December.

Jolo did not divulge the exact date or venue of the wedding but said: "I can’t last a day without you.. Can’t wait until December!"

The couple reportedly got engaged in April. Angelica had been spotted wearing a diamond ring in her Instagram stories.

It was in early February 2019 that Jolo confirmed he has dating Angelica. — Rappler.com