MANILA, Philippines – John Lloyd Cruz is apparently returning to the screen soon in the upcoming film Culion.

John Lloyd can be seen at the end of the film’s teaser trailer, which was released online on September 30.

Culion, written by Ricky Lee and directed by Alvin Yapan, is set in the 1940s and tells the story of 3 women – played by Iza Calzado, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Meryll Soriano – who are living with Hansen's disease in the leper colony of Culion.

The film has been submitted to the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival, where 4 more films have yet to be selected to complete its lineup. (READ: MMFF announces first 4 official entries for 2019)

John Lloyd’s role in the film has yet to be revealed, though producer Shandi Bacolod told PUSH that he will be playing a “very important role,” and that his character will be connected to Meryll’s.

The actor took a showbiz hiatus in October 2017, and has rarely been seen in public since. He and Ellen Adarna reportedly welcomed a son in 2018.

He was last seen in the 2017 film Finally Found Someone, opposite Sarah Geronimo, and more recently, in a TV commercial for shawarma brand Turks. – Rappler.com