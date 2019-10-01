MANILA, Philippines — Divine Lee and Blake Go welcomed a new addition to their family, daughter Blanca Dietrich Lee Go on Tuesday, October 1.

Divine said on Instagram: "Head full of hair! Meet Blanca Dietrich Lee Go, our little firework! What’s behind the name and birth story of this feisty one on her page in a bit."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divine Lee Go (@divinemlee) on Sep 30, 2019 at 6:35pm PDT

Blanca is the couple's second child. The two have a son, Baz, born on May 2018.

It was in early March of this year that Divine, a blogger and host, confirmed that she was expecting her second child. — Rappler.com