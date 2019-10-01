Divine Lee, Blake Go welcome daughter Blanca
MANILA, Philippines — Divine Lee and Blake Go welcomed a new addition to their family, daughter Blanca Dietrich Lee Go on Tuesday, October 1.
Divine said on Instagram: "Head full of hair! Meet Blanca Dietrich Lee Go, our little firework! What’s behind the name and birth story of this feisty one on her page in a bit."
Blanca is the couple's second child. The two have a son, Baz, born on May 2018.
It was in early March of this year that Divine, a blogger and host, confirmed that she was expecting her second child. — Rappler.com