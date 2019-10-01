MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enchong Dee called Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago out on Tuesday, October 1, for her statement and sentiments on the September 30 transport strike.

On Twitter, Dee shared a graphic by ABS-CBN which quoted Pialago and Bayan secretary-general Renato Reyes Jr's takes on the transport strike. Transport groups on September 30 protested the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program, which is set to be implemented in 2020. (IN PHOTOS: Piston says nationwide transport strike a success)

"Despite the good intentions of the government, puro reklamo lang ang kaya niyong gawin. Nasasanay kayong gobyerno ang mag aadjust sa lahat ng reklamo niyo particularly dito sa PUV Modernization Program. You can never threaten the government," read an excerpt of Pialago's statement, which she posted on her Facebook page for her "bashers."

(Despite the good intentions of the government, all you do is complain. You're used to the government adjusting to all your complaints, especially when it comes to the PUV Modernization Program.)

In his tweet, Dee wrote "this person is clueless of the state of Metro Manila traffic" and drew and arrow to indicate that he was talking about Pialago.

"Mamayang Pilipino nanaman mag-aadjust? Why not provide for the jeepney driver’s modernization... if the gov't finds it expensive, how much more the jeepney drivers?" said Dee.

(So it's the average Filipino who must adjust? Why not provide for the jeepney drivers' modernization. If the government thinks that's expensive, how much more the jeepney drivers?)

Transport groups led by the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) held a strike in Metro Manila to protest the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program. The program entails the phasing out of jeepneys that are 15 years old and older. (READ: Jeepney drivers protest PUV modernization anew)

Local goverment units suspended classes in Manila to avoid people from being stranded. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) deployed the Libreng Sakay buses in parts of Manila to accompany stranded passengers and threatened to cancel or suspend the franchises of operators who joined the strike. — Rappler.com