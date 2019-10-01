MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, September 30, 34-year-old actress Anne Curtis-Smith set her foot down when it comes to questions about her future baby plans with husband Erwan Heussaff.

During a press conference for noontime show It's Showtime's 10th anniversary, Anne was asked about the topic, to which she responsed with a request: that the press stop asking pregnancy-related questions to any woman.

“I think I should take this opportunity to say that the press should stop asking that to any woman, because you don’t know what they’re going through,” she said, according to an ABS-CBN News report.

“For me, it will happen in God’s time, and I think at any time I’m ready for it. But I’m speaking for every woman," she added.

She shared that many of her friends are struggling to conceive – making the question both inappropriate and hurtful. "Medyo nakakasakit when people keep asking them, ‘When are you going to have a baby?’ Maybe they just don’t want to have a baby," Anne said.

“I hope you guys don’t take this the wrong way, but I think in respect to every woman, you should stop asking when they’re going to get married, why don’t they have a baby, or when they are going to have a baby," Anne urged.

Friend and co-host Vice Ganda also jumped in the conversation, agreeing that "iyon ang isa sa nakasanayan na (that should be among the things) we should put a stop to." – Rappler.com